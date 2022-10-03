Deal of the Week: Up to 40% Off Select Street Riding Shoes

Autumn often comes with some of the year’s most beautiful riding days—bright colors, long shadows, and that special crisp feeling in the air. It makes sense that you’ll want to look your best riding through the end of motorcycle season, and the right pair of kicks is a fantastic way to stand out while you’re on or off the bike.

This week, RevZilla’s making it easier to stock up on riding shoes for your café racer (or another street bike), with deals up to 40% off on some extremely cool styles. Browse our favorites below, or see the whole list here.

Select Street Riding Shoes & Boots Up to 40% Off

Icon 1000 Varial Boots

Regular Price: $90.00, Sale Price: $150.00 (40% Off)

Fresh and clean shoes that wouldn’t be out of place on a basketball court—that is, if you weren’t too busy ripping around town on your iron horse to shoot hoops. These short boots are made of full-grain leather with D30 ankle inserts for protection and a unique strap for ankle closure that helps them stay tight while you’re riding.

TCX Street Ace Air Shoes

Regular Price: $159.99, Sale Price: $89.99 (44% Off)

Somewhere between the look of Air Jordans and Converse, but with moto safety features. Could you ask for a better casual riding shoe? These have full-grain leather uppers, reinforced areas to protect the toe, heel, and malleolus, and a waterproof lining to keep your toes dry in the rain. Also comes in a waterproof womens’ version.

TCX Urbanner Gore-Tex Shoes

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $199.99 (33% Off)

Yup, they might look a bit like a costume piece from TRON: Legacy, but these sneaker-style short boots offer tons of comfort and a surprising amount of performance. Speed lacing system? Check. Grooved soles for traction control? Check. Anti-shock insert in the midsole? Check. Ironically, the only check you won’t see here is the Nike swoosh—but if Nike did make moto shoes, we bet they’d look a lot like these.

Forma One Dry Shoes

Regular Price: $239.00, Sale Price: $139.00 (42% Off)

The shape of a basketball shoe with a waterproof Drytex lining, TPU ankle protectors, anti-shock EVA midsoles, and reinforcements in the heels and toes? Sign us up. The memory foam in the soft polymer padding helps ensure that these boots will conform to the unique shape of your feet over time as well. You’ll be happy to break these in.

Forma Hyper Shoes

Regular Price: $219.00, Sale Price: $164.00 (25% Off)

Breathable waterproofing via a Drytex lining and reinforced internal heel and toe protectors make these shoes tough and resilient in a wide variety of riding conditions. External plastic heel protectors add even more impact insurance, while an anti-slip rubber sole keeps your feet planted firmly on the road at stops. Buy ’em now; thank us later.

