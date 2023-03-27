Deal of the Week: Over 20% Off Select All-Weather Gear from Dainese

All-weather gear has your back (and your feet, and your hands, and your head) when riding conditions get rough. This week, our pals at RevZilla are offering 20% off on some killer all-weather riding garments from Dainese—one of the most respected manufacturers in the business.

You can see all Dainese products on sale at RevZilla here, or keep reading for our favourites. Here we go!

Select Dainese All-Weather Jackets Over 20% Off

Super Speed 3 Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $849.95, Sale Price: $594.96 (30% Off)

Built for carving canyons, this jacket is pretty much one half of a race suit. D-Skin 2.0 leather on the outside and Nanofeel liner on the inside keep your skin safe from slides without making you slick with sweat, and CE Level 2 protectors come standard in the elbows and shoulders. It’s also long enough that you won’t leave a gap between your jacket and riding pants—in fact, you can zip this together with compatible Dainese leather pants!

Racing 4 Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $649.95, Sale Price: $519.96 (20% Off)

Co-injected shoulders with aluminum inserts for protection? That’s just the tip of the iceberg (or the collarbone) with this high-end racing jacket, which also features race-grade Tutu cowhide leather construction. Like the previous jacket, it comes with a Nanofeel liner for comfort in a range of different climates, and air vents on the chest and sides in case you need a little extra ventilation.

Select Dainese All-Weather Pants, Shoes, & Gloves Over 20% Off

Delta 3 Perforated Leather Pants

Regular Price: $529.95, Sale Price: $423.96 (20% Off)

Maximum comfort and mobility is what Dainese set out to create with these premium riding pants, and they certainly delivered. S1 bi-elastic fabric and Nanofeel lining on the inside gives you plenty of stretch and keeps your skin breathing without getting cold, while interchangeable Pista knee sliders give you the ability to lean fearlessly into those tight turns.

Street Darker Gore-Tex Shoes

Regular Price: $249.95, Sale Price: $174.96 (30% Off)

CE certified protection and a Gore-Tex breathable membrane for weatherproofing make these tough shoes well-worth their modest price. They might look like simple sneakers, but don’t be fooled—you get TPU reinforcements in the heels, soft inserts in the ankles, and reflective inserts, all of which help these shoes earn CE Level 2 certification.

Street Rocker D-WP Shoes

Regular Price: $229.95, Sale Price: $119.95 (48% Off)

Another unassuming pair of moto shoes, these ones pack slightly more of an edge without sacrificing key safety features. A full-grain cowhide leather upper helps protect your skin, while the D-WP lining helps keep you comfortable in bad weather and reflective inserts help you maintain visibility at night. They’re CE Level 2 certified as well.

Tempest D-Dry Short Gloves

Regular Price: $129.95, Sale Price: $103.96 (20% Off)

Comfortech knuckles and reinforced palms make these a serious pair of short gloves—and they’re available in a long version as well, in case you’re interested. Made from elasticated fabric, Amica Suede and Digital Suede, these gloves do a great job of insulating your hands while also being tough enough for road conditions.

X-Ride Gloves

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $109.95 (45% Off)

With special Ergo-Tek knuckle protection technology created by studying common impact areas on real MotoGP riders, these gloves are literally designed to protect your hands from the harshest racing conditions you’ll ever face. A DCP system on the little finger also helps prevent it from twisting in a fall, and multiple thermoplastic inserts are there to help keep your digits covered in case you hit the pavement hands-down.