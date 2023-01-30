Dainese Announces 2023 Expedition Masters Project 

Italian gear maker Dainese has just released the locations of three experiences slotted for 2023’s Expedition Masters Project – and the first is only six weeks and cents away!

According to the official press release issued by the brand (and published on CycleNews’s website), the trips have been created in order to “equip riders with the skills and techniques needed to brave motorcycle exploration confidently and mindfully.”

Naturally, the best way to build character on a bike is by giving them a boatload of unexplored terrain to yoink about on; for 2023, that territory includes the following:

Ushuaia – Patagonia

March 18 – 25, 2023

A view of the topography to be experienced at Dainese’s 2023 Expedition Masters Project. Media sourced from Dainese’s press release.

8 days, 1600 km; this trip includes the Torres del Paine and the Perito Moreno Glacier, “starting in Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world, up toward El Calafate, crossing from Argentina into Chile, through the Patagonian desert.”

Bring your sunblock.

The Himalayas

June 24 – Jul 4, 2023

A view of the topography to be experienced at Dainese’s 2023 Expedition Masters Project. Media sourced from Dainese’s press release.

11 days, 1200 km, 5000 meters above sea level; expect these Himalayan passes to include scenic visits to ancient Buddhist monasteries, aboard “motorcycles that are environmentally friendly and respectful of these incredible natural surroundings.”

West USA

September 29 – Oct 29, 2023

A view of the topography to be experienced at Dainese’s 2023 Expedition Masters Project. Media sourced from Dainese’s press release.

11 days, 1500 miles; though not particularly overflowing, this location boasts both goats AND sunblock – and you can’t refute that America’s west coast certainly affords some gorgeous views. Between the views of Death Valley and Monument Valley, all along Arizona, Nevada, and Utah’s brilliant topography, you’ll be happy they outfitted a maxi-enduro for this trip.

A view of the topography to be experienced at Dainese’s 2023 Expedition Masters Project. Media sourced from Dainese’s press release.

Are you gunning for a longer trip this 2023? Tell us your plans below to get the conversation started.

