Custom Eye Candy: The Velocette with a Double Heart

Every once and a while, we get a gander at a bike that looks like it’s punting out pony-power standing still.

A bike that boasts such sharp edges, you’d swear the thing just tapered off into nothingness, melding with the sheen of chrome on isoceles angles and confusing function with form…power with elegance…beauty with beast.

Today, that chosen chassis belongs to none other than a 6-month build the team at Hazan Motorworks is dubbing simply, ‘The Velocette’ – though she’s anything but simple.

‘The Velocette,’ a custom build from the mastermind of Hazan Motorworks. Media sourced from Bike EXIF.

According to BikeEXIF, the inspiration for the build came from a previous project Hazan built for himself.

With the brief listing the dream-deal of ‘go wild, make whatever you want,’ Hazan and his team got to work.

The results? A motorcycle, inspired by a bicycle…and featuring not one, but two post-WWII Velocette MAC engines, which fit together perfectly.

‘The Velocette,’ a custom build from the mastermind of Hazan Motorworks. Media sourced from Bike EXIF.

“The two powerplants basically run independently, but are linked by a set of belts, running on custom-machined aluminum pulleys that are attached to each main shaft,” explains the report.

“The final belt is double-sided, so it can simultaneously spin an Eaton TVS R410 supercharger, effectively killing two birds with one stone.”

To this dynamic duo was then attached a four-speed Matchless transmission, with the whole kit and caboodle nestled in a handspun chromoly-steel chassis.

We should also mention the other ‘wild’ part of this build; apparently, Hazan experimented with front suspension built based on ‘a leading link system that uses a single, custom-built shock.’

‘The Velocette,’ a custom build from the mastermind of Hazan Motorworks. Media sourced from Bike EXIF.

The unit dresses a fantastically engineered, deep-V, ‘bicycle’-style set of tyres, which started out as two aluminum halves ‘held together with stainless steel dowels secured by the spokes’ tension.’

Think ‘The Velocette’s wheels are nutty?

‘The Velocette,’ a custom build from the mastermind of Hazan Motorworks. Media sourced from Bike EXIF.

You’d technically be wrong there; apparently, this bike doesn’t even have wheel nuts, with Hazan opting instead for a ‘two-piece design, which threads through the wheel.’

Add a side-mounted shock and some kickass one-off bodywork, and you’ve got a work of art capable of ‘around 50 hp between the two 70-year-old 350s.’

Advice from the team: Enjoy the ride, but take a break after half an hour or so…your bum will thank you.

‘The Velocette,’ a custom build from the mastermind of Hazan Motorworks. Media sourced from Bike EXIF.

“This project was…one of the hardest to complete,” finishes Hazan himself.

“It spanned a pandemic, the shutdown in LA, the arrival of our son Jack, and the sale and purchase of our home – and I did almost everything you see twice, including the paint, to get it where I was happy.”

“It was worth it!”

‘The Velocette,’ a custom build from the mastermind of Hazan Motorworks. Media sourced from Bike EXIF.

Oh, we agree with that.

Like what you see?

‘The Velocette,’ a custom build from the mastermind of Hazan Motorworks. Media sourced from Bike EXIF.

Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay up-to-date on everything going on at wBW proper; should you join our community, you’ll have access to the best of the latest, twice a week, hand-delivered to your inbox (all good stuff, no fillers – we promise).

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think of ‘The Velocette’, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.