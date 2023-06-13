Custom Eye Candy: Remembering the XSR900 ‘Stardust’ by OMT Garage

If you want a machine that wouldn’t look out of place in the newest Marvel hit flick, look no further than XSR900 built two years ago by OMT Garage.

Named simply “Stardust,” the build is a celestial homage to nuclear racing, thanks to the heritage carried forward by Gaetano, Silvana, Marco and Mario Troiano – the brains behind OMT’s business.

An XSR900 “Stardust.” Media sourced from Yamaha Motorsports.

Coverage from PipeBurn tells us that the XSR900 was the very first Japanese bike the Troiano brothers ever worked on, and this particular build had one simple request from Yamaha: To build a custom scrambler that pushed boundaries and had a different vibe than her predecessors.

To Marco, the bike’s functional beauty was partially due to the fact that he ripped out the ABS, ATC, and the ride-by-wire electric components.

“Now, it’s only for hard riders,” he laughs.

An XSR900 “Stardust.” Media sourced from Yamaha Motorsports.

All the custom bodywork is made out of aluminum, lovingly crafted by hand, with the following parts sporting the metal:

gas tank

rear fender

Seat

battery box

Handlebars

radiator

An XSR900 “Stardust.” Media sourced from Yamaha Motorsports.

The welcome addition of Milano-made Borrani tubeless wheels and Continental TKC 80 tyres joins a one-off, stainless-steel pipe “that apparently sounds like the starting grid at the MotoGP”… not that we’re complaining.

Alcantra leather was used to dress the integrated saddle, a Brembo caliper was added when the brothers “lost” the factory one, and, after a bit of blood, sweat and tears, electronics were all hidden to keep the bike’s profile “small and minimal.”

An XSR900 “Stardust.” Media sourced from Yamaha Motorsports.

“I very much like the new style of the bike,” finishes Marco.

“This is because I feel that it’s a perfect combination of the classic scrambler style mixed with some new ideas for the future of the genre.”

What do you think of the “Stardust?”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.