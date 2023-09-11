Custom Eye Candy: “HAND ON THE TORCH,” A Jazz-Rap-Inspired Harley Scrambler 

“Tukka Yoot’s Riddim” has merged with Málaga talent for a vibrant bike build inspired by a jazz-rap group called US3 – a fantastic title that fused legends like Art Blakey, Thelonious Monk and Donald Byrd with modern artists such as Mike Smith and Dennis Rollins.

When LDK was approached with this build, we were told that the client wanted his scoot to be inspired by the cover art from US3’s album “Hand on the Torch”… but with a white base instead of a cream/beige.

A “HAND ON THE TORCH” XL 883 Sportster Low from the Lord Drake Kustoms shop. Media provided by LDK.

The client got what he wanted, and more besides; for this build, Fran Manen took a Harley-Davidson XL 883 Sportster Low Scrambler and installed the following:

2-in-1 RSD tracker exhaust

Fat spoke rims (BIG SPOKE)

1-inch BMW handlebar

Integrated motogadget mini-odometer

To the above was added Öhlins twin shocks at the rear, with a modded fork up front dressed in covers painted with the name “HAND ON THE TORCH.” Lord Drake Kustoms themselves handcrafted the bike’s fenders, license plate holder and spoiler, with further efforts going into the black and white/gold detailing, as well as the blue, orange, red and green stripes against that clean, white background.

Very nicely done, Fran.

*Media provided by Lord Drake Kustoms*

