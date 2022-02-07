Custom Eye Candy: ‘Extremo’ Ducati Monster Courtesy of XTR Pepo

When Pepo Rosell left the world of fish farming as a biologist, the man had one all-consuming passion: to work with bikes.

The man was mad for moto-anything (as one ought to be), and he had a side history of working Ducati (two Spanish importers, based on his bio) – so in 2015 he founded XTR Pepo, a business model devoted to extreme bike builds with ‘fun’ in the fine print.

Today, the man has his hands as deep as ever in the machine lineup – and so today, we pay homage to Rosell’s dedication with a particularly neat beastie that the company chucked out back in ’15.

The donor bike for this particular project – an ‘03 Ducati Monster 1000 they’re calling the ‘Extrema’ – is a slick, hyper-naked build designed for both the road and the track, with the madly chunky glitter paint job giving ‘Extrema’ the appearance of a ritzy beast, built to roar in delight at the lineup of green paid into the parts docket.

This is a ride that will get you taking the nicer jacket off the hook, with the higher-rev yanks showing off your canines in no time flat. We love what Pepo did with this one, so let’s get into it.

The webpage devoted to the build tells us that a slew of carefully thought-out accessories went into the project, from the host of custom aesthetic pieces (CNC’ed Ergal triple clamps and VERY necessary signature carbon fiber Ducati 1098 front mudguard, along with one-off LED headlight housing and carbon bits and bobs) to the new rear subframe (and modified original frame) showing off the crazy lean in store for whoever plans on swinging a leg over.

Other features of this beautiful hyper-naked build include a Regulable S2R 1000 fork, tweaked Ducati 749 gas tank (with an endurance quick filling gas cap), a RAD 02 solo seat and a Team Red performance steering damper matched to a SuperMario 2 in 1 exhaust system with megaphone to amplify the original 1000cc Dual Spark engine…just because.

Wrap everything up in a chunky silver glitter paint job to accentuate the candy red, and you’ve got yourself a jaw-dropper for the ranks.

Here’s a list of the rest of the mods according to the website:

-Tomaselli regulable clip ons

-Quick open gas throttle

-Discacciati radial PR19 brake pump

-Discacciati radial PR16 clutch pump

-Discacciati floating rotors

-Frentubo brake lines

-V Rod replica front light

-Aviacompositi rev counter

-Ohlins rear schock

-OEM swingarm

-Montesa rear light

-Ported heads

-ERgal lightened flywheel

-KN air filters

-Mycrotech ECU

-Antihoping clutch

-Tamburini race oil cooler

-Speedy moto ergal cnc machined pooley covers

-Metal Flake painting by Artenruta

For more beauty custom projects, be sure to hit up our archives; drop a comment below letting us know what you think of the build (we literally read every single comment, no joke), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.