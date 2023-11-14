Custom Eye Candy: “Coco,” a Buell 1125CR

A bloke by the name of David Gonzalez has gone and tweaked a Buell bike in honor of his English bulldog, and we dig the front-heavy vibes.

According to Wesley Reyneke from BikeEXIF, Gonzalez’s dog was named “Coco,” the same title christened to a 1125CR that now sports a strappy shoulder chonk aesthetic as dynamic as it is aggressive.

“[Coco] was stubborn, aesthetically imposing, noble, played wildly, and made you smile as soon as you saw his face,” Gonzalez recounts fondly in coverage from Wesley Reneke on BikeEXIF.

A view of “Coco,” an 1125CR from the mind of David Gonzalez. Media provided by BikeEXIF.

The core of this build is, of course, Buell’s HeliconV-twin heart – a platform capable of 1125 cubic centimeters of punch(somewhere around ~130hp and ~73lb-ft of torque).

All that juice is housed in Buell’s iconic Fuel-in-Frame (FiF) design, which Gonzalez originally wanted to wrap in fiberglass but chose to go instead with a monocoque metal fairing.

Two side bits beef out the bike’s shoulders, while a scooped and pinned seat brings all eyeballs to the blocky rear and large-and-in-charge LED, smacking away the idea of a minimalist tail for a surprisingly attractive rectangular unit.

Of course, there are always electronic upgrades to a build this pretty; Gonzalez brought some more modern tech to this 1125CR, installing remote start…though the OG speedometer stays.

“…No aftermarket speedo will give us as much information as this one.” – David Gonzalez, AD HOC cafe Racers (BikeEXIF)

Gonzalez also kept the 1125CR’s perimeter braking system, drawing attention to the unique design with a half-hub rim (the 18” Harley-Davidson V-Rod wheels help, too).

Add Avon Cobra rubber, a bespoke Gears Racing shock, a Race Spirits pipe, and a wicked powder coating, and “Coco” becomes a tad more down-and-dangerous than her canine counterpart.

What do you think of AD HOC’s 1125CR “Coco?”