Custom Eye Candy: A Mutant Road Glide Bagger for the Bank

When Lithuanian bike shop Tommy & Sons took on this Harley-Davidson Road Glide, the goal wasn’t just to make it longer and lower (which they succeeded at). Function was up there on the docket alongside aesthetics, with the gents at Tommy & Sons aiming for a bike that was “suited for traveling as well.”

Well, they delivered – and the end result has us leaning in for a closer look.

The report from AutoEvolution states that the shop started with their own custom best-seller Magnus body kit to wrap around the Harley. This included a custom design radiator cover with LED running lights, which also helped to show off the 21×5,5” front bulldog style wheels – an eye-catcher for the common client at Tommy and Sons, they say, and one that required a triple tree with additional rake.

The rear wheel – barely visible thanks to the new bodykit – has been extended by 7 inches, with an additional tweaking of the exhaust to follow suit.

Other features include a cushy seat modification (creating potential for two passengers), and the functional installation of heated grips, a Sony display system, and “six Polk Marine speakers backed by a Mosconi Pico amplifier.”

Here’s a further list of the one-off parts that Tommy and Sons used for the project, should you be itching to give them a phonecall:

Magnus Rear Set (TS-HD-UNI-126S)

Magnus Side Set (TS-HD-UNI-127S)

Magnus Dash Console (TS-HD-UNI-146)

21×5,5″ Bulldog Style Front Fender (TS-HD-UNI-157)

Milwaukee-8 Radiator Cover with LED Lights (TS-HD-UNI-164/LED)

Drop Style Taillights (TS-CNC-094)

Predator Driver Floorboards (TS-CNC-108)

Black Predator Passenger Floorboards (TS-CNC-109)

Predator Brake Pedal (TS-CNC-113)

Black Series Derby Cover (TS-CNC-112-M8)

Black Series Cam Cover (TS-CNC-116-M8)

Black Series Shifter Rod (TS-CNC-119)

T&S Gas Cap (TS-CNC-074)

Black Series Latch Covers (TS-CNC-063B)

Black Series Air Filter (TS-CNC-126B)

Pricing is as yet unknown, but we’re expecting whoever had this done paid a decent four-digit number, given that the report tells us the parts Tommy and Sons used for the Road Glide amount to around €3800, or $4,800 USD.

What do you think? Be sure to drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from AutoEvolution and Tommy & Sons*