Custom Eye Candy: A Futuristic Electric Bike from Norway

If TRON’s Hooners Had Sidecars

It’s not often that you see a bike build that includes a sidecar, let alone a project that puts a futuristic lean on the whole caboodle, but that’s exactly what the blokes at AOE Mobility did – and if you ask me, it kind of suits the bike better than I thought it would.

The sidecar isn’t the only surprise; coverage from SlashGear states that AOE Mobility had the presence of mind to chuck a range-extending sidecar battery pack in there ‘Scandinavian-style’ while they were building the thing.

Innovative? Definitely – and we could see this taking off as a concept for the urban-focused rider in future electric concepts. The bike already reminds us of a Bavarian number (The NEXT100), so maybe BMW will peek over the fence and try after a once-over…

“We are excited to pull our technology company out of stealth mode and announce the unveiling of AOE Bike, an all-electric, environmentally friendly motorcycle from Scandinavia,” says Jakob Kirsebom Lanto, CEO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility.

“The overall design of AOE Bike is rather futuristic,” admits Espen Kvalvik, CTO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility.

While the AOEMobility website itself is rather…..minimalist (read: in progress) and doesn’t give us any further details, we’ll be keeping an eye out to see if this becomes a mass-produced number or something more exclusive for the clean part of the garage.

Stay tuned for updates

*All media sourced from SlashGear*