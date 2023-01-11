Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

Custom Eye Candy: A DAX 125 With All the Bits ‘n’ Bobs

Courtesy of SP Takegawa

While I get that lightweight minibikes are an acquired taste, you can’t deny that there’s something unreasonably addicting about styled-up, small-capacity scoots – and from what we hear, SP Takegawa’s Genuine Honda Products do wonders for one little retro number in particular. 

Meet the SP Takegawa Honda DAX 125 – a sweet ripper fitted out with cool additions like a dual-exit muffler, chromed exhaust heat shields, and a swanky custom saddle. 

Here’s the full lineup of parts-to-pricing:

  • Rear shock absorber – ¥61,600 JPY
  • Folding aluminum billet lever – ¥16,280 JPY
  • Master cylinder guard – ¥3,080 JPY
  • Adjustable step kit – ¥15,180 JPY
  • Handle guard ¥8,250 – JPY
  • Knuckle guard ¥8,580 – JPY
  • Aluminum center carrier set – ¥19,800 JPY
  • Side bag support – ¥14,080 JPY
  • Touring bag S – ¥5,280 JPY
  • Cushion tuck roll seat cover – ¥5,280 JPY
  • Scrambler muffler – ¥68,200 JPY
  • Cylinder head L. side cover – ¥8,580 JPY
  • crankcase protector – ¥10,450 JPY
  • Fin-type oil filter cover – ¥4,950 JPY
  • Generator plug set – ¥4,620 JPY
  • Chrome headlight stay – ¥12,980 JPY
  • Main switch cover – ¥1,650 JPY
  • Accessory bar end – ¥5,830 JPY
  • Z mirror set – ¥4 -180 JPY
  • Front fork top bolt – ¥6,380 JPY
  • Stem nut ¥3,300 – JPY
With a neat conversion rate of ¥1 = 0.0076 USD, the process it would take to mod out your lil’ beauty shouldn’t take too long…so what are you waiting for?

Let us know if you’ve got a bike in the project garage (and what your plans are with it), poke that button on the tippy-top of our homepage for the best ad-free reading this side of the ‘web, and as always – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from RideApart*