Custom Eye Candy: A Black Bagger for Killer Mike

Here in the world of custom motorcycles, the only limit is that of your imagination (and bank account).

As such, in commemoration of pieces of two-wheeled pretty around the world, we bring you a bagger – and not just any bagger.

Meet the bagger built for Atlanta-based verbiage aficionado and recent host of the hit Netflix show ‘Trigger Warning,’ Killer Mike. He’s a big fan of black – and despite blacked-out baggers being a popular choice in the common crowd, builders Carey Hart and Big B have somehow managed to make a stunning build that sticks out even amongst the one-off pieces floating around in today’s industry.

A custom Indian Challenger from the brains of Carey Hart and Big B. Built for verbiage aficionado, Killer Mike. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

The operative presented by Killer Mike to the shop: ‘build an Indian Challenger that would match Mike’s custom car collection, all in black paint.’(via CycleWorld).

“I think of my collection as Batman,” Mike says.

“My wife got me into all black cars, so for me, what was Batman’s car or motorcycle?”

Think Hart and B nailed it?

The report states that Mike’s garage currently holds 1968 and 1969 Firebirds and another Challenger – 2018, Dodge, a very nice SRT Hellcat – all of which are excellent groundwork for the donor bike, an Indian Challenger.

The first challenge (no pun intended), to increase power while lightening the weight of the thing.

For this goal, BST carbon fiber wheels were installed with an 18” rear – perfect for Dunlop American Elite tires.

Next came a clutch perch and front brake master cylinder courtesy of Beringer, and some hot red four-pot calipers from Brembo.

Big B’s personal contribution were the custom seat from Saddlemen and the one-off Torch Industries handlebars, while Hart tossed in some kickass ODI grips – all of this complemented by San Diego Customs floorboards and passenger pegs.

As for the end product, you could say Killer Mike ‘bagged’ a beauty…

“We were definitely the guinea pigs at the start of Challenger customizing, and it’s great to see now that some of the people that we were working with are profiting and making parts that people are purchasing,” Big B says.

“It makes me smile a little bit to know that we had a part in that.”

