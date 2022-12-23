Curtiss: The 120 Year Anniversary Collection

If you’re a fan of bikes that share a close relationship with aeronautics, come closer for a peek at Curtiss Motorcycles’ new collection.

The 6061 aircraft-grade billet aluminum rendering will be worth the gander, at the very least.

Curtiss Motorcycles – previously Confederate Motors – is an American motorcycle brand based out of Alabama. They’re known for the ‘1,’ an industry-changing piece with her 100% flex-free and fatigue-free Super Light Core (SLC).

Today, the brand’s continual commitment to spearhead true sustainable riding is second to none (bar the price point) – which explains why this new collection is making the waves that she is.

“​​In 1902, our inspirational founder, Glenn Hammond Curtiss, invented the iconic American v-twin motorcycle,” notes Curtiss CEO and co-founder Matt Chambers in Curtiss’s press release on CycleNews.

“Today, 120 years later, we are proud to introduce The 120 Year Anniversary Collection in honor of Glenn’s historic achievement.”

For $120,000 epiece, the collection’s machines will purportedly feature a range of 120 miles (city) / 70 miles (highway), as well as up to up to 200 Nm of torque – all dressed up in “6061 aircraft-grade billet aluminum with pigment free seat hide and contrasting chassis panels in one of five classic color choices: French Blue, Bayou Green, Crimson Red, Tiger Yellow or Pure White.”

Curtiss Motorcycles’ lineup of machines available in their 120 Years Collection. Media sourced from Curtiss Motorcycles.

Love at first sight? Be sure to check out Curtiss’s website; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.