Cruising In A 2023 BMW R nineT 100 Years

In celebration of their 100th anniversary this year, BMW Motorrad has introduced the 2023 BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition. Limited to just 1,923 units, this retro-inspired R nineT model comes with a range of unique features for the 100 Years Edition.

Despite the special graphics and details, the R nineT 100 Years Edition retains its core specifications, featuring the standard 1,170cc air/oil-cooled boxer engine, delivering an advertised 109 hp and 85.5 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a six-speed transmission, and complemented by stability, traction, and braking control features.

Witness it in action in this video by Winding Road Magazine as they take a 2023 BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition for a cruise.