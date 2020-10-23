Could Aprilia Kill the Dorsoduro and Shiver 900?

No Update Expected

Aprilia is coming out with new models and focusing on expanding its lineup, but two of its most interesting motorcycles may fall by the wayside. The Dorsoduro and Shiver 900 both could be on the chopping block due to emissions. The company has updated many of its motorcycles for Euro 5 compliance, but these two bikes don’t seem to be getting an update.

According to the German publication Motorrad, when Euro 5 emissions standards go into effect on January 1, 2021, Aprilia will not have Dorsoduro and Shiver 900 models that can make the cut. This means these bikes will likely die off.

If you’re desperate to own one of these Aprilia machines, then you’ll need to act fast to get one of the 2020 models or make a purchase on the used market.

It’s unclear at this time if that means that Aprilia will replace these models with new ones down the line or if the two bikes will simply cease to exist from the lineup.

I can’t help but think that while Aprilia wasn’t putting one of these motorcycles in every home, the bikes deserve a spot in the world. It will be a shame to see them go. I’d love to see an updated version of the motorcycles with the RS 660’s engine in them, though that would likely take some doing and a full redesign because that engine is quite different from the one that is currently in the bikes.