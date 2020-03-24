Concorso D’Eleganza Villa D’Este Moved to October

In Response to COVID-19

One of the most famous car and bike events in the world will be moved to October 16 of this year. The Concourso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este was supposed to take place on May 22 to 24 at Lake Como, Italy, but due to the Coronavirus, the event organizers decided it needed to be moved.

In a press release, the event organizers wrote the following: “In light of the current events and the growing measures in place to contain the coronavirus, as well as for the need to protect our guests and our staff, it is with deep regret that the Organizing Team of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has decided not to follow up on this year’s edition on the scheduled dates.”

The event organizers plan to continue monitoring the situation with the viral outbreak, and hopefully, there will be no need to move the date again. This new date is tentative and could be moved again it is deemed necessary. It’s important to note that it was unlikely that many people would have shown up to the event, or even been able to do so, with the outbreak the way it is in Italy right now.

In the meantime, you can expect that some of the reveals that were set to happen at the event may occur virtually. I’ll keep an eye out for these kinds of reveals and updates. There’s also the chance that automakers and bike manufacturers will just wait with the event to reveal their products.