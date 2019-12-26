Check Out This Video on how the BMW S 1000 RR Is Made

Impressive and Interesting

The BMW plant in Berlin-Spandau makes some of the most amazing motorcycles out there. In a full-length documentary, you get to see exactly how the plant makes bikes like the S 1000 RR. If you like shows like “How It’s Made,” then you’ll love this 49-minute documentary put out by the YouTube channel Free Documentary.

Usually, I stray away from videos that are this long that are posted to YouTube, but this one isn’t some video shot with an iPhone by some amateur. It’s well worth your time and if you have 49 minutes to spare this holiday season, treat yourself and watch how one of the coolest motorcycles gets made.

The plant utilizes both manufacturing and assembly machines and human man-power to get the bike made. The machines provide precision and efficiency while the human element is something that still can’t be overlooked. One of the things that I realized during the documentary is that even here in this unique facility the jobs performed by humans will likely be replaced with automation one day. Until then, machine and man work harmoniously to churn out these bikes—one every two hours. It’s an interesting video and one worth your time.