Check Out the New Benelli 1200GT Sport Touring Machine

With a Big Inline Triple

The rumors had swirled that Benelli had something big coming, and now it’s here. Say hello to the Benelli 1200GT. It was revealed at the Chongqing Motor Show.

The motorcycle features a liquid-cooled 1,200cc triple. It’s an up-sized version of the 1,130cc inline triple it has previously used. The new engine makes 134 hp and 88.5 lb-ft of torque. This is close, but not quite on par with the BMW R 1250 RT.

The new Benelli is chasing those sport touring riders on a budget. The pricing isn’t available quite yet, but according to pretty much all reports, including Motociclismo’s, the bike will come in at an aggressive price point and attempt to push out some of the segment stalwarts. It will be offered in Asian markets first and then could spread out to other markets from there.

The 1200GT isn’t some revelation. It’s more or less a copy of all the other sport touring motorcycles currently on sale. This is expected from the Chinese-owned firm and is par for the course when it comes to the styling of most Chinese-made motorcycles.

Benelli will begin selling these in early 2021. At that time, the pricing will become avaialble and so will details and all of the other goodies I want to know.