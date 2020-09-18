Benelli Will Reveal a Four-Cylinder High-Displacement Motorcycle?

A Teaser for What’s Coming

Benelli teased an image of a bike that was under a cloak. The bike will be showcased at the 18th annual China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition. That exhibition will run from September 19 to 22, 2020. This is one of the few large motorcycle events this year.

The rumor, according to MotoRival and other publications, is that Benelli has a deal worked out with MV Agusta for the old F4 engine. MV Agusta isn’t using that engine anymore, and Benelli could use it to launch a new bike. The company teased a grainy image of the four-cylinder engine. It’s hard to make out what exactly the engine is, but you can clearly see its a four-cylinder engine.

Then there’s the image of the bike under a sheet or coak. The shape doesn’t look like a sportbike, which many publications have guessed the bike was. I don’t see it. While it’s really impossible to know, I wonder if it’s a naked bike or even some kind of sport-touring motorcycle.

Regardless of what Benelli has under wraps right now, I’d say its teaser is definitely successful. All eyes will be on the company and its new four-cylinder motorcycle. Let’s hope that the motorcycle that gets revealed isn’t a letdown.