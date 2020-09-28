Celebrate ‘National Drive Electric Week’ With a Harley-Davidson Livewire Test Ride

National Drive Electric Week Is Here to Stay!

National Drive Electric Week, is a week-long (obviously) celebration of the innovations in the electric vehicle movement to help bring awareness and provide information to everyone whom it may interest. Starting on the 25th of September and continuing onwards to October 4th, Harley-Davidson among other electric vehicle companies are taking the liberty to support the movement through providing experiences with their latest EV technology.

Harley-Davidson is currently offering an exclusive bundle package when taking its new 2020 LiveWire EV bikes for a test ride. You will receive a free LiveWire apparel item and limited-edition poster, along with your hands-on experience with their new bike.

Introduced in 2019, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire aimed at providing an American answer to the newfound surge in electric-propelled motorcycle ownership. The bike has been quite the success, with many riders hailing the technology and overall construction of the bike as a giant leap for the EV industry. It seems like only very recently electric motorcycles hit the market, and I’m absolutely stunned at how far they have come in such a short amount of time. I was definitely assuming the fad would have fizzled out right away after companies would fail to provide a similar experience to the combustion-powered counterparts, but ever since I first heard of Zero Electric bikes being reviewed, the craze has only continued at a steady upwards trajectory.

I still haven’t had the chance to experience the insane torque of an EV motorcycle, and I’m getting more and more excited as these products quickly gain refinement and popularity. I think I might even pop by a Harley-Dealership this week and take them up on their test-ride offer to get an EV motorcycle experience under my wing before the snow comes and my season comes to a close.

To book an appointment for a test ride of the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, please visit their site here.