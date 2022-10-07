Can-Am Partners with 2022 Road Warrior Ride to Support Veterans

Can-Am has continued their support of the Road Warrior Foundation into 2022 – and that means a fleet of Spyders for veterans representing the US Army, US Air Force, and US Marine Corps.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit has been devoted to ‘adventure therapy’ for vets since its founding year of 2013; this year, more than 250 Can-Am owners showed up to support the effort (thanks to the US Spyder Ryders group).

Prep included extra training for the riders, as well as donning full riding gear from Can-Am “to allow for changing weather conditions.”

“Can-Am has been the title sponsor of the Road Warrior Foundation since it was established, proudly enabling its mission to provide adventure therapy to US military veterans,” said Martin Ethier, the Global Marketing Director of Can-Am.

“We firmly believe that the open road is open to all, and this sponsorship brings that to life with many incredibly deserving individuals.”

The Road Warriors Foundation, with use of Can-Am’s Spyder machines. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Can-Am’s participation in a ride like this is pivotal; riding the Spyder is easier to get the hang of than your stereotypical two-wheeled alternative, and with the marque’s additional Can-Am Rider Education Program training veterans across the country for adventure scoots, it’s that much simpler to “get veterans of all skill levels out riding fairly quickly.”

The Road Warriors Foundation, with use of Can-Am’s Spyder machines. Media sourced from Can-Am.

Be sure to support the effort by checking out the Road Warrior Foundation’s website; drop a comment below letting u sknow what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.