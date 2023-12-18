Can A Kawasaki Ninja H2R Beat A Porsche 911 Turbo S in Edmunds U-Drag Race?

The Edmunds U-Drag is a unique competition that tests the overall performance capabilities of vehicles. In this racing series, Edmunds pits two machines against each other in a U-shaped drag strip (hence its name), where they travel down the track for the first quarter mile, brake, make a U-turn, and return.

In their latest U-Drag Race, Edmunds lined up a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja H2R against a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is one of the quickest and most potent production motorcycles on the market. It features a 998-cc supercharged four-cylinder engine capable of producing over 300 horsepower, transmitting power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the Porsche 911 Turbo S from the 992 generation is, unquestionably, one of the fastest-accelerating cars available today. Its 640 horsepower and sophisticated all-wheel-drive system make it the most cost-effective way to cover a quarter mile very rapidly.

Watch the video to see who’s going to come out on top!