Can A Ducati And Kawasaki Superbike Beat A Bugati Chiron In A Drag Race?

Carwow never disappoints when it comes to unconventional and thrilling drag races and in their newest video, we are treated to a showdown between a Bugatti Chiron facing off against a Kawasaki H2R and a Ducati Panigale SP2.

On the two-wheeled front, the Kawasaki Ninja is a formidable competitor, sporting a 1,000 cc 4-cylinder engine with 310 horsepower and 165 Newton-meters of torque. We also have a Ducati Panigale V4, with its 1.1-liter engine, offers 216 horsepower and 124 Newton-meters of torque.

The Chiron SS is equipped with the renowned W16 engine, boasting 8 liters and four turbos, delivering an impressive 1,600 horsepower and 1,600 Newton-meters of torque. Power is distributed to all four wheels, and despite its weight of approximately 2 tons, the Chiron SS is a force to be reckoned with.

Watch the video to see how the two superbikes performed against the Bugatti hypercar.