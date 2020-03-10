Cake Is Named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies List

In the Transportation Sector

I recently reported on the fact that Cake has a new, more affordable version of its Kalk motorcycle. It’s called the Kalk INK. Well, its work must be paying off. Now one of the company’s communicaitons folks has shared with me that it was named one of Fast Company’s list of most innovative companies. Specifically, it was named number 9 of 10 companies in the Transportation Sector for its work on its electric motorcycles.

According to Fast Company, Cake was awarded the honor “for designing off-road and street-legal electric motorcycles bikers want to ride.” It’s unclear if they mean cyclists or motorcycle riders. My guess is that Cake wouldn’t care either way. At AIMExpo, the company spokesperson I talked to said the company wants to pull in both riders of bicycles and motorcycles as well as other folks.

Cake’s bikes are certainly interesting, and I think the future of electric motorcycling will be something more like what Cake is offering—lightweight, fun bikes with good but not wildly groundbreaking performance. I see the immediate future of electric bikes being lower-range models that can be used as commuters and off-road electrics for tearing up trails. Cake has designed the perfect machine in this regard.

I still find their bikes a little too pricey, but they are high quality from what I could tell at AIMExpo. Kudos to Cake and to Fast Company for recognizing the electric motorcycle company’s moves in this sector. I’m looking forward to seeing what Cake can make happen in the future. If it keeps getting endorsements like this one, that future could be very bright.