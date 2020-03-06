BMW’s M Performance Motorcycle Parts Available for S 1000 RR

Taking the Sportbike Further

BMW’s M Performance Parts offers accessories for BMW Motorrad models, and now the BMW S 1000 RR is getting a line of parts. The idea behind the parts according to BMW is to “enhance the driving dynamics of the new S 1000 RR not only for road use but especially on the race track.” The parts are focused on reducing the weight of the bike and there are numerous function parts, too.

In terms of what’s offered, there are carbon fiber body and fairing parts, new seats, different footrests, braking and clutch levers, fork clamp, wheelsets, chain tensioner, and a lightweight battery.

Most of the parts are focused on getting the bike’s weight as low as possible so you can get the most out of the model. However, many of the other parts are focused on making the ergonomics perfect for whatever you use the bike for. You can take things in more of a street-focused bent or you can go the all-out hardcore track-focused route. The choice is yours.

You should be able to get these parts for your bike through your local BMW dealer later this year. The company didn’t say prices for them at this time, but I’d expect them to be quite expensive. Below are images of some of the parts available.