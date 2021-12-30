BMW’s Greatest Private Motorcycle Collection: A Tour

A gent by the name of Peter Nettesheim has what CNET calls “the world’s greatest private BMW motorcycle collection” – and considering even his garden is decorated with the things, we figured we’d take a peek and see what was inside.

(We will curate a ‘spotlight’ of a handful of the bikes…just to keep you reading in time for dinner).

1926 BMW R32

Celebrated as “the first BMW-branded motorcycle in production,” CNET tells us that “a little over 3,000 were made and 110 are known to have survived to the present day.”

Peter, the lucky duck, currently owns a whopping eight of them.

This, believe it or not, is actually Reg Pridmore’s original machine – the same that was used to snatch a win at earth’s very first World Superbike Championship, complete with the ‘163’ on the rear end and front.

What a special beauty to have.

1988 BMW K1

Purported as “expensive and either loved or hated,” this first-edition K1 is just one of many in Peter’s ownership between 1923 and 1970 (and by that we mean he’s literally got one of every model made in those years).

1955 BMW R25

We can’t decide which is better – the immaculate condition of the bike, or that effin’ awesome pillion seat.

Cabooses were just made differently back then…

1929 BMW R11

Considered the first BMW bike to have its engine installed in a pressed-steel frame. We’re assuming this is a first-edition, too, since 1929 was the first year the Bavarians started making this model.

Note the stylin’ running boards under the engine.

A huge favourite for the brand when it comes to new custom builds that push the limits of normalcy (as evidenced by BMW’s #SoulFuel series and the iconic Birdcage R18 that came out of Revival Cycles a couple of years ago).

What do you think, which is your favourite?

Be sure to comment below and let us know what you think – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from the original article*