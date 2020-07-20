BMW Unveils 2021 F 750 GS and F 850 GS

New Colors and Updated Equipment

BMW has released new versions of the F 750 GS and F 850 GS (including the Adventure model) for 2021. These new models get some new colors including a special 40 Years GS Edition livery and some updated equipment keeping them relevant for the upcoming year.

The 40 Years GS Edition livery is inspired by the iconic R100GS bumblebee colors. This means you get yellow, black, and gray. There’s also some special anniversary badging for these models. Each bike, (F 750 GS, F 850 GS, and F 850 GS Adventure) all have their own version of the livery. While the colors will be the same, the way they are put on the bike varies between machines.

In terms of equipment, LED turn signals are now standard, a USB charge port was added, and ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control are also standard. The optional Pro riding mode has also been reworked and the bike should be much more responsive in Dynamic ride mode. There’s also Dynamic Brake Control in these ride modes.

In addition to that, BMW is now offering optional lower seats and suspension for its models. The specifics of this are not yet disclosed, according to ADV Pulse. The engines for these bikes should not change.