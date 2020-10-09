BMW Reveals the 2021 G 310 R

BMW’s Other 310

The BMW G 310 GS has already been revealed, but now the other side of the Bavarian coin has been shown. The 2021 G 310 R was revealed.

The bike utilizes the same engine as the G 310 GS. It’s a 313cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that’s rated at 34 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque. The engine has been updated for Euro 5 and the comparative Indian emissions standards so that this can be a totally global model.

The bike also gets similar updates to the GS elsewhere, too, including LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, adjustable brake and clutch levels, and new colors. There’s also the anti-hopping clutch and some minor styling changes. Overall, this is just a better motorcycle than the one sold in 2020, and BMW is really making art of these smaller-displacement machines.

The motorcycle’s price has not been released yet for North America and Europe, but it’s notable cheaper in India. This could mean the bike will be less expensive in other markets, too. However, that has yet to be seen. I’ll be looking forward to these bikes coming. As a lover of smaller-displacement bikes, I love seeing BMW put the time and effort into these machines.