BMW Recalls S 1000 XR / R Over Software Malfunction

The Bavarians are rolling some of their 2023 offerings back into the shop for a bit of tweaking in the software department.

After a recall was sent out affecting software on their 2020-2023 BMW S 1000 XR And 2022-2023 S 1000 R models, BMW found that wheelie control was being turned off without indication in the dash; the malfunction happened after a recent software update, rendering all affected bikes at greater risk of an accident.

How many are ‘all affected bikes,” do you ask?

Remove ‘affected,’ and you’re apparently spot-on – for the relevant model years, that is.

“Approximately 754 total motorcycles in North America are believed to be affected, which represents 100% of the population,” states the report from RideApart.

“This includes 270 2022 through 2023 S 1000 R and 484 2020 through 2023 S 1000 XR models that received software updates at dealers.”

If you know someone with one of these bikes, tell them that the problem stems from a dealer-only software update and that Dynamic Pro – a custom mode under Riding Modes Pro – is reset without any visual indicator under this error.

February 3 of this year marks the date BMW has told dealerships to bring the bikes in for a refresh.

Here’s the following contact information if you’ve got a bike affected by this recall:

BMW Customer Service

1-800-525-7417

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline

1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)

(campaign Number is 23V-051)

www.nhtsa.gov

Do you own an affected S 1000 XR / R?