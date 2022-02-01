BMW: Recall for 2019-2020 K 1600 GT, GTL, B Models

Weak Link Strut on Rear Suspension To Be Replaced By Manufacturer

We’ve just been given word by RideApart that a handful of Beemers made between 2019 and 2020 have had a recall issued for a bit of weakness at the rear link strut – and if the facts are anything to go off of, some riders could be looking at the collapse of their entire rear end.

“On January 21, 2022, BMW of North America LLC issued a safety recall for all 2019 and 2020 K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 B motorcycles because of a manufacturing defect with the link strut on the rear suspension,” states the report.

“On affected bikes, the link strut may not have sufficient strength to do its job and could become damaged in the regular course of use. If that happens, the rear upper portion of the bike could come down and contact the rear wheel, which could increase the risk of a crash.”

This isn’t a pansy-sized recall either; the report tells us that 100% of the bikes in the following list have likely been affected, so give the rundown a gander while you’re here:

Models made between September 21, 2018 and December 28, 2019

(Approximately 351 units produced)

Models made between December 4, 2018 and January 27, 2020

(Approximately 352 units produced)

Models made between September 21, 2018 and February 18, 2020

(Approximately 922 units produced)

The affected range totals around 1,625 units, though it’s unlikely a problem to be replicated, seeing as the Bavarian brand apparently switched suppliers from whoever produced these particular problem parts.

Be sure to spread the word, check back for other updates and news topics on everything in the two-wheeled powersport space, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from Top Speed