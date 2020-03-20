BMW R18 Cruiser Spotted Testing

The Paired Back Version of the Big Cruiser

Some new spy shots of the BMW R18 cruiser have surfaced. The motorcycle is set to debut in April 18. These new shots show the big cruiser in what looks the be a bit more of a paired back and more finished form than other spy shots. Motorcycle News was the publication that shared the images, and you can head there to check all of them out.

As you can see from those images, there’s a windscreen, soft saddlebags, a single round dial for instrumentation, and a very classic overall look to the bike. At the motorcycle’s heart is the big ‘ol 1,800cc boxer twin that the company recently put into various concept bikes.

This particular version of the motorcycle is expected to cost around £12,500 (roughly $14,900), which honestly doesn’t sound all that bad to me. I honestly dig the styling of this a lot more than I expected, and the price tag is not outrageous. If I was in the market for a bigger cruiser with bags and a windscreen, I would seriously consider this over the V-twin options out there. You can check the images out below, or head over to Motorcycle News via the link in the first paragraph.