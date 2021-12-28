BMW Motorrad: 2022 Collection Includes Sao Paulo Jet Helmet

When BMW Motorrad dropped their 2022 Riders’ Gear Collection, they included a very nice helmet in the rack with the rest of the apparel.

Let’s check it out.

The report from RideApart states that The Sao Paulo Jet Helmet (named, we’re guessing, after Brazil’s vibrant financial center of the same name) is “a basic, breezy jet helmet with the type of comfort and features that everyday riders typically look for.”

“The shell is made of reinforced fiberglass, and…[the helmet] comes with a long, clear visor, although additional smoked and tinted visor options to fit the Sao Paulo are available as accessories at an additional charge.”

We’re also told that BMW has given this particular unit a drop-down sun visor for added convenience. Nifty, though we’ll be eager to try the thing out for ourselves when we get our hands on one.

“Riding fashionably, comfortably and safely through the big city – this is what the Sao Paulo helmet stands for with its long visor and integrated sun visor,” enthuses BMW’s website.

Here’s the list of goodies, according to BMW:

Sao Paulo Jet Helmet Perks

Modern jet helmet style

More comfort due to long visor

Improved safety thanks to integrated sun visor

Closable ventilation elements for aeration and ventilation

Removable and washable inner padding

Glass fibre-reinforced helmet shell

Only as big as absolutely necessary, thanks to two helmet shell sizes

Colour: Grey Matt, Neon Orange, Night Black, Com, Rock, Urban, White

Sizes: 53/54 – 63/64

Keep in mind, this is a jet helmet – expect to have a bit of airflow noise, and bring earplugs accordingly.

We’ll give you more information when one of our amazing reviewers tries the Sao Paulo Jet Helmet out; in the meantime, be sure to check out other helmet reviews we’ve recently completed, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*all media sourced from BMW’s Official Website and RideApart*