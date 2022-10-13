BMW: Meet the M 1000 R (MR) Roadster

BMW Motorrad has just popped out the second bike in their M-model lineup.

According to the press release posted to NewsPress USA, she’s a 438.7lb beauty capable of 205hp @ 13,500rpm, 83lb-ft of torque @ 11,000 rpm, and is expected to land in the good U.S. of A by January 2023 at an MSRP of $21,345 USD.

She’s also a racy roadster packed with the Austrians’ best…so let’s get into the details.

The BMW M 1000 R (MR) Roadster. Media sourced from BMW’s press release on Newspress USA.

The M 1000 R follows her primary sibling – the M 1000 RR superbike – into the market with a sizeable list of perks.

Let’s start with the M Motorsport influence:

M Endurance chain

M winglets and wind deflectors

M brakes (built for street and track)

M handbrake and clutch lever

M battery (lightweight)

M logo on the headlight

M Carbon wheels with M graphics (optional)

‘Versatile’ is the nickname we’re giving this one, and the ‘Rain,’ ‘Road,’’”Dynamic,’ ‘Race’ and ‘Race Pro1- 3 ride’ modes are part of the reason why. The other has to do with the roadster’s Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) – complete with DTC wheelie function – all working from BMW’s 6-axis sensor box.

And that’s not even mentioning the massive dockets of electronic perks: Shift Assistant Pro for fast upshifts and downshifts; Brake Slide Assist to aid when drifting; Hill Start Control Pro for your trips to San Fran; Launch Control for the inner hooner; the RDC tire pressure monitor – even going keyless can be included in this.

All ‘ware not considered in the ‘hard’ category feeds through a 6.5-inch TFT display, complete with “[an] OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger that can be used via activation code.”

On to the guts of the operation: Performance.

BMW’s press release tells us that this particular beauty sports “[a] shorter secondary gear ratio (sprocket with 47 teeth instead of 45)” – same for 4th, 5th and 6th gear (easier pull for the punch, and joined by an intake with variable intake funnels to help those screamer rpm’s.)

Of course, the whole caboodle wouldn’t sit right without a very nice sport exhaust and matching titanium rear silencer, right?

“With the engine of the M 1000 R, we have achieved a technical balancing act. For super-sporty country road use, a pleasant power characteristic with plenty of torque in the low and medium rev range is available, while high peak power is provided for riding on the track,” enthuses Ralf Möllleken, Project Manager of the M 1000 R.

“The significantly improved acceleration and pulling power values are immediately noticeable to the rider.”

With an early Q1 2023 launch date, we look forward to seeing the M 1000 R out and about in the community proper.

What do you think?

Drop a comment down below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.