BMW Drops Two ‘100 Years Edition’ Bikes

As if Ducati’s recent debut of their limited edition replica bikes weren’t enough, we turn from the supersport genre to feast our peepers on BMW’s newest special edition offerings.

World, meet the R nineT 100 Years and R18 100 Years.

Naturally, each bike will be part of a limited edition fleet; for this collection, we’re told there will be 1,923 units in celebration of the founding year of BMW Motorrad, all of which will showcase a special 100 Years badge.

BMW’s new R nineT ‘100 Years.’ Media sourced from BMW.

Chrome is the texture of choice for the 100 Years collection, so BMW has liberally sprinkled the R nineT 100 Years with the stuff along the top of the seat hump, tanks, sides and side covers.

Spoked wheels complete the theme – we can even go for BMW’s Option 719, which includes “milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders and oil filler plug” (via Yahoo! Finance).

An adaptive turning light, heated grips and cruise control complete the caboodle, guaranteeing a sentimental, yet smooth ride from the Bavarians.

BMW’s new R 18 ‘100 Years.’ Media sourced from BMW.

Chrome and black for this beauty – and we like the contrast.

For the R18 100 Years, BMW has given us chrome along the rear wheel cover, the front of the engine case, the handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot levers, as well as the cylinder heads and Akrapovic rear silencers, while engine, transmission and rear axle drive are all blacked out.

This is all to benefit the addition of an adaptive turning light, cruise control and heated grips – and let’s not forget that bangin’ heart capable of a punchy 1,802cc / 91hp @ 4,750rpm and 116lbs-ft of yank @ 3,000rpm.

BMW’s new R 18 ‘100 Years.’ Media sourced from BMW.

Bottom line, BMW’s #SoulFuel hashtag has just begotten another beauty for the Bavarian ranks – and we’re here for the adherence to premium power.

