Bilstein Will Make Superbike Suspension

From Autos to Superbikes

When you hear the name Bilstein you probably think cars, right? Well, that may change. The company will start manufacturing high-performance suspension for superbikes. First up? The BMW S 1000 RR. This adds another big player to the superbike suspension competition. Bilstein is a key player in the automotive suspension world, so why shouldn’t it compete here? I like it.

Blistein noted that this isn’t the company’s first foray into motorcycle suspension. The company has been making Bilstein gas-pressure shock absorbers for motorcycles for almost 50 years. But it hasn’t been a big player in the market. This move to go after high-performance superbike customers is likely a signal that it plans to do more in this space.

The company did say it plans to offer other suspension kits and expand its offerings. The BMW S 1000 RR is where the company will start and it will expand out from there. Pricing for these suspension kits has not yet been announced, but you can expect the price to fall in line with other high-end suspension kits from companies like Ohlins, Showa, WP, and K-Tech.