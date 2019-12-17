Bill Simpson Dies at 79

A Motorcycle Safety Legend Passes On

In a huge blow to the motorcycling and automotive communities, the legendary founder of Simpson Racing Products has died at the age of 79. Bill Simpson was an auto racer and an avid advocate for safety in both the motorcycle and automotive industry. We’ve tested many Simpson helmets and found them high-quality. It’s a true shame to see Simpson pass on, but he definitely made his mark on the world.

“Bill was a hippie when I met him and a cranky old guy most of his life, but he went from a nobody to the top of the heap. He worked hard and had a good mind—it didn’t go where the normal mind went,” three-time Indianapolis 500-winning racer Bobby Unser told Racer.

Simpson pioneered many of the commonly used safety equipment innovations used today, including parachutes used in drag racing and Nomex fire suits. Simpson wasn’t a motorcyclist but his impact on motorsports safety has been an important one for motorcyclists everywhere.

I look forward to seeing the company that he created continue to innovate and create even better safety equipment in the future. He will be missed, and I think I speak for everyone at Web Bike World when I say sincerest condolences to his family and family.