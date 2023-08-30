Bike Of The Day: Custom 1980 BMW R100

This is 1980 BMW R100 was modified by Boxer Metal in California, in the style of a drag bike. drag bike by Boxer Metal in California. It has won multiple awards and has a twin-turbo system on its 980cc opposed twin. The bike features a gold large-metal-flake finish with black hand-painted pinstripes, a stretched and lowered black powder-coated R100 frame, and a rear-set foot control.

The bike has a hologram LED headlight and a custom brown leather solo saddle. It has Brembo brakes with Boxer Metal 320mm disc up front and a modified disc at the rear. The bike has a leading-axle BMW fork with polished fork legs and heavy-duty fork springs, and clip-on handlebars equipped with Magura brake and clutch lever assembly, Motogadget switches, and an Acewell LCD digital screen.

The 980cc opposed twin has twin T3/T4 turbos with individual wastegates and blow-off valves, Bosch electronic fuel injection, an adjustable fuel-pressure regulator, a Dyna Coil electronic ignition module, an oil cooler, and stainless-steel fuel and oil pressure lines with AN fittings.

Source: Bring A Trailer