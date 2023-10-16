Bike Of The Day: 2023 Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta

Based on the impressive RSV4 model, the RSV4 XTrenta was created by the Noale Racing Department as a limited-edition track-only superbike, marking the 30th anniversary of Aprilia’s first World Championship title. This sought-after model boasts various factory upgrades, including PAN Compositi carbon-fibre fairings, revised aerodynamics with a swing arm ‘under wing,’ front and rear wings, increased engine compression ratio, an SC-Project titanium and carbon-fibre exhaust system, Spring Filter, Taleo Tecnoracing radiators, and a specially calibrated Magneti Marelli control unit.

All XTrenta examples comes with a distinctive purple, white, and red livery, reminiscent of Lorenzo Savadori’s design in the Australian GP, offering a modern take on Aprilia’s 1992 125cc MotoGP championship-winning livery. Standard features include a PBR-branded titanium transmission sprocket, JetPrime racing panel, Spider footpegs, handlebar levers, CNC fuel cap, Öhlins suspension modified by Andreani in collaboration with Aprilia MotoGP engineers, billet steering plate, Brembo monobloc calipers, 330mm T-drive discs, and forged magnesium Marchesini M7R Genesi alloy wheels. The bike is powered by a race-specification 1,099cc liquid-cooled V4, producing up to 230hp, mated to a six-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars