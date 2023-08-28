Bike Of The Day: 2020 CCM Spitfire RAF 100 Edition

The CCM Spitfire RAF was a bike crafted in limited numbers to commemorate the RAF’s centenary, with only 100 units ever produced. It sports an elegant light blue color scheme, drawing inspiration from the iconic Spitfire prototype K5054, which is beautifully complemented by luxurious brown leather seat pads.

In terms of factory specifications, this exceptional motorcycle features carbon-fiber mudguards adorned with yellow Spitfire propeller tips, as well as carbon-fiber engine protectors and a headlight cowl. Additionally, it boasts a pair of meticulously hand-stitched leather pannier bags, a one-of-a-kind relic from a World War Two Spitfire wing section, a vintage-style front show-plate, a high-performance Brembo twin-disc braking system, and a convenient tank-mounted storage pouch.

Power comes from a potent 600cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine, capable of producing an impressive 55bhp, mated to a smooth six-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars