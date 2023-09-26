Bike Of The Day: 2005 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200R Roadster Custom

This 2005 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200R Roadster epitomizes the café racer aesthetic, featuring a potent 1,200cc V-twin engine paired with a five-speed transmission. It boasts a striking Vivid Black finish adorned with ivory accents and bold red pinstripes.

Notable features include a lowered suspension, extended swingarm, triple disc brakes, and distinctive Chrome twisted-spoke wire wheels. The bike also sports a two-into-one RSD Tracker exhaust system for enhanced performance and a H-D Daymaker LED headlight with a black visor, along with an LED taillight, Joker Machine LED turn signals, a Joker Machine Serrated shift peg, an RSD choke pull, an RSD Gear Drive fuel cap, an RSD Avenger Mini Café Solo Seat, RSD Moto foot peg, RSD clip-on handlebars, RSD Traction grips, and RSD Contrast Cut riser plugs.

