Bike Of The Day: 2004 Ducati 998 ‘Matrix’

Inspired by the distinctively dark green Ducati featured in the 2003 blockbuster film ‘The Matrix Reloaded,’ Ducati introduced the 998 Matrix as a limited-edition model. This exceptional motorcycle was crafted in the same captivating deep green hue seen in the movie. While exact production numbers are unknown, reports suggest that approximately 150 of these exclusive bikes were made.

The 998 Matrix boasts an array of premium components, including Marchesini alloy wheels complemented by resplendent gold Brembo brake calipers, Öhlins rear suspension for superior handling, and a Remus titanium exhaust system that not only enhances performance but also delivers a distinct auditory delight. Powering this remarkable machine is a potent 998cc V-twin engine, which churns out an impressive 121bhp, channeling its prowess through a seamless six-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars