Bike Of The Day: 1995 Ferrari 900CC Motorcycle By ‘David Kay Engineering’

Did you know Ferrari made a motorcycle? While not an official offering from the Prancing Horse marque, it was crafted by British engineer David Kay with Ferrari’s approval. This stunning bike features a ‘scratch-built’ 900cc 4-cylinder magnesium and alloy engine paired with a five-speed transmission. It boasts a Reynolds 531 tube tubular chassis, a unique digital instrument panel, double curvature reverse cone megaphones, and aluminum bodywork.

Additional highlights include Forcelle Italia inverted forks, powerful twin-piston Brembo disc brakes (six-pot calipers in the front and 4-pot in the rear), WPS twin rear shock absorbers, and special 17-inch hand-spun Astralite wheels.

Affectionately known as the Ferrari 900, it generates 105 bhp (78 kW), propelling its 172 kg (379 lbs) weight to a top speed of 265 km/h (165 mph). Crafting this tribute to the late Enzo Ferrari required over 3,000 man-hours. While its appearance may not appeal to everyone, it offers the closest experience to a genuine Ferrari motorcycle without legal constraints.

