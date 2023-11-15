Bike Of The Day: 1966 Métisse Steve McQueen Desert Racer

The Métisse Steve McQueen Desert Racer is a beautifully crafted tribute to the late American actor’s preferred motorcycle, the 1960 Métisse Mk3, lauded by him as “the best handling rig I’ve ever owned.” Limited to a production of 300 units, it is equipped with a 650cc Triumph engine paired with a four-speed transmission.

Manufactured by Métisse Motorcycles and officially endorsed by Steve McQueen’s estate, the Desert Racer boasts a nickel-plated chromoly frame, stainless steel rims and spokes, replica Ceriani and Girling suspension, and panels coated in Battleship Grey gel, featuring Steve McQueen’s authorized signature on the fuel tank.

Métisse, responsible for the entire handcrafting process, produces the frame, fabricates hubs, suspension, and bodywork, and meticulously restores an original 650cc Triumph engine as part of the bespoke construction.

The motorcycle comes with factory-fitted features including a chrome headlight surround, LED rear and brake lights, Michelin Enduro tires, an optional alloy fuel tank with a Monza quick-action filler, braced handlebars, short shocks with half shrouds, a black Alcantara seat cover with cross stitching, a 12V battery, and an immobilizer, all meeting road specifications.

Source: Collecting Cars