Bike Of The Day: 1978 BMW R100S Custom

This 1978 BMW R100S was transformed into a scrambler, showcasing various enhancements. The replacement tank has been skillfully repainted in a striking blue hue, adorned with white tank details and iconic BMW roundels. The frame underwent modification, now boasting a sleek black finish, and a bespoke subframe.

Notable features include a distinctive tan solo seat, upgraded LED lighting, a license plate holder mounted on the hub, as well as modified and brushed fenders. The bike also sports custom “1000cc” side panels and is equipped with both center and side stands. Power is derived from an air-cooled 980cc opposed twin engine. This powerhouse is equipped with dual-plug cylinder heads, Dyna electronic ignition, an oil cooler, a lightened flywheel, twin Dell’Orto carburetors, and a two-into-two exhaust system featuring a crossover pipe and aftermarket mufflers. The engine’s output is seamlessly transmitted to the rear wheel through a five-speed transmission and an enclosed driveshaft, ensuring a dynamic and responsive riding experience.

Source: Bring A Trailer