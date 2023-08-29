Bhārat Bikes: Royal Enfield Trademarks “Guerrilla 450”

Remember when Royal Enfield said that they would push out 28 bikes in the next seven years? Well, this new “Guerrilla 450” trademark found in recent patent filings is likely to be one of them – and word is that this bike could use the same platform as the incubating Himalayan 450 anticipated to soon debut into India’s markets.

A view of the trademark filings associated with a “Guerrilla 450.” Media sourced from the Hindustani Times.

“A leaked document suggested that Royal Enfield will be launching five 450cc motorcycles. We already know that the first motorcycle to come on the new platform is the Himalayan 450. There have been spy shots of a motorcycle with a roadster body style with a 450cc engine… this motorcycle will launch after the Himalayan 450, so there is a possibility that Royal Enfield uses the “Guerrilla 450” moniker for the roadster.” – Paarth Khatri (Hindustani Times)

Other news associated with this update includes whispers of other machines set to use the 450 platform:

Royal Enfield will soon launch a rally-ready 450 Himalayan competitor for the Dakar

A hardcore scrambler variant will soon follow the release of the potential “Guerrilla 450” roadster

RE will introduce a cafe racer variant last

Royal Enfield’s Himalayan. Media sourced from Royal Enfield.

Currently, Royal Enfield is working on an electric model highly anticipated to break cover in the next week or so; with so many eyes on the next two-wheeled debut, we look forward to seeing how the Indian Motorcycle marque continues to compete against neighbouring contenders.