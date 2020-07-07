Benelli Museum Reopens to the Public

Coming Out of the Pandemic

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of businesses were forced to shut down. In Italy, these shutdowns were pretty much everything. The devastating effects of the virus were felt worse there than many other places. Now the country is coming out of the worst of the pandemic and reopening. Recently, Motociclismo reported that the Benelli museum has now reopened to the public.

To celebrate the museum’s reopening, all visitors will be able to attend the museum free of charge. This might seem counterproductive, but the museum is just happy to be open again and to showcase to patrons what the staff has been working on during the shutdown.

The museum underwent some changes. Four rooms were added with previously unpublished materials and there were significant updates to the rest of the museum including multimedia centers. There are also over 200 motorcycles in the museum’s collection now, which is plenty of reason alone to visit.

It’s also worth noting that the museum has a very robust library with documents and publications. Motociclismo points out that its issues have been collected in the library since the 1950s, so if you want to read some fantastic classic Italian moto-journalism, the Benelli museum is the place to go.