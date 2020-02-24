Beaches Motorcycle Adventures’ New Alpine Apogee

Touring Through the Austrian and Slovenian Alps

The motorcycle touring company Beach’s Motorcycle Adventures LTD has announced a new Austrian and Slovenian Alps tour. The nine-day tour travels through Germany Austria, Italy, and Slovenia. The tour dates are from May 30 to June 8, 2020. If you’re looking for a breathtaking once-in-a-lifetime kind of motorcycle tour, this could be a good choice.

The tour will begin in Munich and wind its way across the countries listed above. Rob Beach, CEO and Tour Leader said the itinerary provides plenty of picturesque stops and “magical little roads.” It sounds like a true adventure. Beach went on to say:

“The mountains here will definitely stir a rider’s soul. Between the beautiful vistas, quiet Austrian roads, and rolling hills and farmland we venture through, the riding on this tour is simply unforgettable … Our new Alpine Apogee tour exposes riders to an interesting mix of cultures—from Slavic cultures in Slovenia, the Germanic cultures in Germany and Austria, and even a little bit of Northern Italy. After conquering dozens of major mountain passes, riding breathtaking panoramic routes and visiting fascinating Alpine towns, every tour member will have a very full scrapbook of memories to bring home.”

If you’re interested in an amazing adventure, I’d check out the website for Beach’s Motorcycle Adventures. While there are other fantastic adventures out there, this one sounds amazing.