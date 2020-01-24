Bajaj and Triumph Have Finally Confirmed a Deal for 200cc to 750cc Motorcycles

Over Two Years in the Making

The Indian motorcycle company Bajaj and the British darling Triumph finally made a partnership official on January 24, 2020. Thi agreement was over two years in the making. I reported on the early developments of the deal before, but I honestly was a bit skeptical it would ever come to be. Well, it be.

According to Motorcycle News, the agreement says that Bajaj will handle Triumph distribution in India. It also says Bajaj will represent the company in new markets. The bikes will be branded as Triumphs, but Bajaj will handle most of the legwork.

This is a non-equity partnership and will focus on the expansion of the 200cc to 750cc area of the market. Those new bikes will be coming. It’s unclear what exactly they will be or when exactly they will come but a target date is 2022. Those models that are produced will be sold in Triumph’s existing markets, too. This includes Europe and North America.

“This is an important partnership for Triumph and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe,” commented Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor.

Now we just have to wait to see what will come first. I’m hoping for a baby Bonneville, but I’m not opposed to a small Street Triple (Street Single or Street Double?). Whatever comes of this, I’m on board.