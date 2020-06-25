Watch AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superior on the Track

It Looks Good Out There

Aston Martin isn’t a company that you usually associate with motorcycles, but Aston and Brough Superior teamed up a while back to build the AMB 001, a limited-production track-only motorcycle. The bike looked fantastic when revealed, and now we’re getting our first look at it testing at a racetrack.

The AMB 001 will act as a halo bike for Brough Superior and there’s a chance that the companies could work together in the future. The AMB 001 is no regular motorcycle. The bike features a double-wishbone front fork and structural carbon fiber. The engine powering this creation is a turbocharged and intercooled V-twin that makes 180 hp. Pair that with a low curb weight under 400 pounds and you have a rocket of a bike.

The motorcycle is a genuinely impressive-looking machine, and according to RideApart, it will come with a price tag of 108,000 Euros, which is roughly $121,000. That’s a lot of money for a motorcycle, but then, this bike is no ordinary bike. It’s a rich guy’s dream track-day toy. While I think it’s a beautiful machine, I’d love to see Brough Superior use this design to make other motorcycles that don’t cost six figures. Anyway, you should check out the video of the motorcycle doing its thing below. It’s worth the watch.