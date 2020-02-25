Ari Henning, Zack Courts, and Spenser Robert To Join Comoto

Comoto’s First Los Angeles-Based Media Production Team

You probably know Ari Henning, Zack Courts and Spenser Robert’s work from Motorcyclist Magazine, MotorTrend, and more. These guys have a long history of working in motorcycle media, and they craft some of the most entertaining content out there. This is a big move for Comoto and its brands, including Revzilla, CycleGear, and J&P Cycles.

“These guys have been creating successful content for the motorcycle community for a decade,” said Ken Murphy, CEO of Comoto Holdings. “We’re excited to expand this area of the company through Ari, Zack, and Spenser’s seasoned production talent and shared vision to create inspiring, valuable content for all types of riders.”

Henning, Courts, and Robert will continue working on the West Coast. They will work from a Comoto satellite office and be fully integrated into the company. The team will also visit the headquarters in Philadelphia frequently.

“The new office will give Comoto a visible presence in the Southern California area, which has had a traditional stronghold on the motorcycle industry for decades,” said Murphy.

This may seem like a small move for the company in the scheme of things. It’s not like the previous news of Comoto acquiring J&P Cycles, but I actually see it as a very big move. Henning, Courts, and Robert make some top-quality content with fantastic storytelling and excellent visuals. They’re well-known and entertaining.

As Comoto continues to expand what it does the company needs this kind of content to succeed, and this move will help solidify even stronger audiences in all of Comoto’s brands. Revzilla, CycleGear and J&P Cycles all offer good content already, but this will take things up a notch. I’ll be looking forward to seeing what the team produces and where it lands in terms of Comoto’s brands.